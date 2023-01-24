A BJP worker from Banamalipur Assembly Constituency in Agartala has allegedly came under brutal attack by Congress workers on January 24.

The victim identified as Suman Das who received severe head injuries when he was en route to his home after completion of morning walk.

Soon after the incident took place, he was rushed to GB Pant hospital

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly Ratan Chakraborty, former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb rushed to the hospital and met the victim.

"I came here to see our party worker Suman Das who was brutally attacked. He is a mandal president of Banamalipur assembly constituency. He is a very genuine karyakarta. When he was en route to his home after his morning exercise, Congress backed goondas attacked him brutally. We have seen such dirty politics before and now also they have started. Always they talk about law and order but they are only responsible in deteriorating the law and order. Their main work is to kill opposition workers which they did earlier too. And now they joined CPIM", said CM Saha claiming that the health condition of the BJP workers in critical.

Giving a stern warning to Congress workers, CM Dr Saha said, "We wanted freedom from such incident and established BJP government but now they are trying to work in a similar way again I have directed the police not to spare anyone. Police is working in that direction. We will also meet the Election Commission on this issue: I am warning them that no one will be spared. We will not tolerate. Police are after the criminals as he has somehow mentioned names of four to five persons. They have tried to kill him brutally".

Meanwhile, Tripura Police on Facebook wrote, "One Suman Das was attacked this morning by a sharp cutting weapon in the Aralia Area, Agartala. He could identify and share name of two attackers during treatment. Both of them have been arrested. Prima facie it is a case of business rivalry. Patrolling has been intensified".



Also read : Three member team of Special Observes to arrive in poll-bound Tripura to take stock of overall situation