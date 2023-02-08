Slamming the seat-sharing understanding between CPIM and Congress, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on February 8 claimed that this opposition party can’t harm BJP in this assembly election as people have rejected them.



While speaking in an election campaign at Charilam Assembly Constituency where Dev Varma is the candidate, he said, “CPIM and Congress has come together to contest in the election as they both have realized that they can’t defeat us alone. Many people were murdered, and many mothers lost their sons. People will ask them how this alliance happened. People have rejected them and their alliance can’t harm BJP”.



He also lashed Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman without mentioning his name and said, “One Congress leader has said he will leave politics if BJP field any Muslim candidates. Now we have fielded two Muslim candidates but that person is still in politics. This time we have fielded two Muslims, three Buddhist, and around 8 are Christian candidates and in the history of Tripura this is for the first time we have fielded 12 women candidates”.



Speaking about his assembly, Dev Varma said, “BJP has given respect to the candidate of Charilam Assembly and has given charge of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister. I was very lucky to work with you people. We have set up a stadium, a work of schools, and one and only green energy motor stand to be set up in Charilam. The only district hospital is left which I will bring here like district court”.



He also lashed CPIM as they had never constructed a road, and no development work has taken place in the assembly.



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