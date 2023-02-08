Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 8 praised former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb for his commendable work as the CM of the state and so the BJP has promoted him a Member of Rajya Sabha.

While speaking in a program of BJP, Union Minister Singh said BJP is very much happy with the work of former Tripura Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

“Biplab Kumar Deb who was Chief Minister of Tripura has done a very commendable job in the state. BJP is very much happy with him and with his work and activities at the party. So we told him to go to Delhi as the party has directed him to move to Delhi to serve as Rajya Sabha MP as he did really commendable job. We are happy so we promoted him as MP”, said Rajnath.

Also Read: Tripura saw massive development under BJP rule: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 8 claimed that massive development works have been done in Tripura ever since the BJP came into power.

He said this while addressing a public gathering on February 8 at Rajnagar constituency in Tripura.

''The BJP party has worked for all-round development of the state and if voted to power, the party will deliver more in the next five years,'' he added.

Mentioning the significant task undertaken during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, Rajnath Singh stated people residing near the borders do not face any problems as the Vajpayee’s government had set up fencing along the Tripura-Bangladesh border, a task which the Congress-CPI(M) party couldn’t do during their tenure in Tripura.

“I would love to extend my gratitude to the people of Tripura who helped BJP to defeat CPI(M) in 2018 and form government in the state,” Sing said.

“Our party had then coined a slogan ‘Chalo Paltai’, today I would love to coin yet another slogan ‘Chalo Sushan Ko Majboot Banai’. You have witnessed the Congress party working here in the state and CPI(M) also worked in the state during their tenure. There was a time when the state was marred with insurgency, rebellion, and terrorism. But after the entry of BJP, the situation here has changed for the better,” he added.



