Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Tripura's Agartala on February 13.

As per reports, the rally is scheduled to take place at 3 PM in the state's capital.

On February 11, the Prime Minister had addressed rallies in Ambassa and Radhakishorepur where he slammed CPIM and Congress.

During the rally, he claimed that earlier only a cadre of the Left government was getting benefits from the schemes which were meant for people, and asked people to choose a leader who can help them, in getting the benefits of schemes.

''You all have thrown Left government from Tripura and this time too you all keep Left government away from Tripura by voting for BJP and its allies,'' Modi said while addressing Vijay Sankalp's rally at Ambassa in Tripura.

Slamming the Left government further, Modi said that during their era there was only violence in the state as people were harassed. However, he claimed that ever since the BJP came to power Tripura got free from those acts of violence.



PM Modi also said that Tripura had decided not to stop the double engine of development and the 'Chanda culture' has also vanished as it is now a thing of the past.

He further said that people would respond to those who were conspiring against the saffron party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

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