In a number of constituencies in Tripura, rebel poll aspirants continue to revolt against the ruling BJP for not initiating their names for candidature in the forth coming assembly polls.



Mimi, a current MLA, was dropped from the nomination in favor of Meena Sarkar, a new candidate, and planned to openly revolt against the ruling BJP. However, a group of senior BJP leaders were able to placate her on February 5 by promising her post-election rehabilitation.



Even though a group of senior BJP leaders had flown by helicopter to meet Ranjan in Kailasahar, who revolted against the outsider and lightweight candidate Tiku Roy in Chandipur and filed for nomination, the BJP leadership's attempt to persuade Ranjan Sinha, aspirant for nomination from Chandipur in Kailasahar and a longstanding district president of the party, was unsuccessful.



Ranjan Sinha refused the offers made by senior leaders and remained determined to fight the elections.

But Kanchanpur, where senior IPFT leader and outgoing minister for tribal welfare Prem Kumar Reang is running as part of the BJP-IPFT alliance, is another mess for the BJP. Bimanjay Reang, a candidate for nomination from the rebel BJP, entered the fray there and occupied the local "Mandal" office with his supporters.



He is determined to run for office as an independent to defeat Prem Kumar Reang, despite efforts to persuade him to withdraw from the race. In the polls in 2018, the IPFT was given 9 seats, and they won 8 of them. This time, however, the party only received 5 seats due to its diminished strength.



Even so, the IPFT faces opposition from both the "Tipra Motha" and the rebel BJP in Agartala, where BJP leaders are attempting to persuade the rebel candidate, Bimanjay, to withdraw from the election by declaration. However, Bimanjay has maintained his resolve to fight the polls.



Also read : In 2023 poll BJP to win more seats than 2018 in Tripura: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma