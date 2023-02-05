As the election day nears, many senior leaders of different political parties are expected to arrive in Tripura on February 06.



As per sources, on February 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in Tripura and he will halt here for night and hold a rally on February 7. Shah will then leave for Delhi after attending a poll rally.

While on February 7, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath is arriving for the poll campaign and on February 11 and 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving along with Home Minister Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

While from Trinamool Congress, the supremo of the party Mamata Banerjee is arriving on February 6 and the general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is arriving on February 7.



Also read : Tripura: Massive support from people proves BJP coming back, says CM