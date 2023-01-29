Security has been tightened a day before the filing of nomination papers by candidates of different political parties in the poll-bound Tripura.



Speaking exclusively with India Today NE Director General of Tripura Police Amitabha Ranjan said the police administration has made special security arrangements for tomorrow’s (January 30) filing of nomination papers by political parties.



“We have ensured free, fair, and violence free election for which we have made special security arrangements across the state. Adequate security arrangements were made in the offices of RO and in other offices where political parties would submit their nomination papers tomorrow”, said DGP.



He further said that two hundred companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) have already arrived and are deployed all over the state to ensure a trouble-free campaign for the February 16 elections.



“Two hundred companies more will come by next week to ensure a free and fair election, they are on the way; we expect the upcoming assembly polls to be completely free and fair. Last time we got 300 companies of CAPF and this time we are receiving additional 100 forces” said DGP Amitabha Ranjan.



The DGP said elaborate arrangements of security were made across the state for the election.

“We have enough force this time. We have deployed CAPF, TSR, and state police all over the state. We have set up checkpoints and ‘Nakas’ all over the state in sensitive junctions. We have also intensified checking of vehicles to avert any kind of incident. Foolproof security measures are in force” said Amitabha Ranjan.



The Police have also increased their day and night patrolling in sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas along with CAPF.



“The security measures have substantially increased the confidence among people and this will continue; the entire electorate will be able to freely and fearlessly exercise their right to the franchise; we will ensure there is no problem,” said the top cop.



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