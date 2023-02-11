The three-cornered fight which is unfolding in the tiny but politically crucial state of Tripura seems to have a new entrant in the face of Mamata Banerjee led-Trinamool Congress which can be a spoiler for some and an advantage for BJP.

In an exclusive interview with India, Today NE, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, "TMC will finally move towards BJP and it is happening."

When asked if TMC will play as a spoiler in the Tripura assembly election which may be an advantage to the saffron party, to this Sitaram Yechury said, "We are under tremendous pressure, as there is a huge baggage for CPIM and Congress in Tripura and I think Congress may also feel the same, but the irony is that bulk of the Congress elements has moved from the party to TMC and then move to BJP, and this has happened only from the pressure from the people."

Also Read: BJP fail in fulfilling promises, CPIM is B team of Congress: Mamata Banerjee in Tripura

Further Sitaman also said that whether that is the objective of TMC or they are playing like that but the result will favour the saffron party as all the non-BJP votes will be split and TMC will take some.

In the people's opinion, the veteran CPIM leader asserted that voters are smart enough and they will not allow their votes to be wasted by this division.

"People's immediate response what they won't know is the sense of liberation from what they are facing today over the last five years," said Sitaman Yeschury.

On the otherhand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 7 lashed the ruling BJP government for allegedly failing to fulfil the promises that the party gave in 2018 in Tripura.

Banerjee who arrived here on February 6 along with general secretary Abhishek Banerjee participated in a massive rally in Agartala and later address a mass gathering.

“BJP didn’t fulfil any of their commitment. You also had seen the CPIM government and Congress use to busy with themselves. Many days back I had said that CPIM is the B team of Congress which has now been proven. And if Trinamool Congress was not there development in West Bengal would be not possible”, she said.