Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be arriving in Tripura on February 7 and take part in two mega public rallies.



A host of senior BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda have already reached Tripura to give a boost to the party’s poll campaigning ahead of the Assembly elections.

Adding momentum to the poll campaigning, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be attending two mega rallies in Tripura on February 7.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda have already kickstarted the poll campaign for the BJP candidates in Tripura.



While on February 7, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath is arriving for the poll campaign and on February 11 and 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive along with Home Minister Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.



While from Trinamool Congress, the supremo of the party Mamata Banerjee arrived on February 6 along with party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who will kickstart poll campaign in Meghalaya and Tripura.



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