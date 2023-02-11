Prime Minister Narenda Modi on February 11 claimed that each and every single vote for Congress and Left Front will push Tripura back as both the party has made the backward in terms of development.

Modi had arrived in the poll bound Tripura on February 11 to boost the campaign for the saffron party.PM Modi had addressed a mass gathering in Ambassa in Dhalai district of the state.

“Congress and Left only know how to cheat the poor. They can never free poor people from their worries. BJP is working day and night to solve all your concerns like your servant and is your true partner”, said Modi.

PM Modi said that Congress and left front party made Tripura backward in terms of development, but BJP government led forward Tripura on the path of rapid and robust development in just five years.

“In Tripura, the installation of optical fiber is going on from village to village. Over three times the optical fiber has been laid in Tripura in the last eight years. Tripura is going to be the 'Gateway' of South Asia. Our resolution proves that BJP does what you want and we work concerning the priority of the people. We decided to take new steps with new goals in our resolution”, said Modi.

Modi also claimed that earlier in Tripura only cadres affiliated with the Left were getting benefits of government schemes but now every single citizen is getting benefits of government schemes.

“Police stations were also occupied by CPIM cadres but the BJP government established rule of law in the state. Violence, backwardness is no longer the identity of Tripura. Earlier only one party was allowed to hoist the flag in Tripura, but today the BJP government has freed Tripura from fear, intimidation and violence”, said Modi adding that this joy and enthusiasm truly shows that this double engine of development will not stop at anything and every one will demand ‘double engine’ government again.

On the recent seat adjustment between Left and Congress, PM Modi said, “People of Congress and Left are involved in deceit, old players of bad governance have joined hands. Every single vote going for them will push Tripura back. So all you have to do is to press the button of lotus for growth and development in the state”.