Hina Khan, renowned for her roles in television dramas like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', revealed a deeply personal journey as she battles stage 3 breast cancer. On Monday, she shared a poignant video from her first chemotherapy session, providing fans with an intimate glimpse into her life-changing experience.

The video, posted on Instagram, begins with Hina elegantly posing on a red carpet and receiving an award at an event, juxtaposed with her entering the hospital for treatment. Emotionally reflecting on her journey, she expressed, "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better."

In her caption, Hina candidly shared the moment she received her cancer diagnosis during an award ceremony, choosing to normalize the experience not only for herself but for others facing similar challenges. She emphasized her determination to confront this phase with positivity and resilience, viewing it as an opportunity for personal reinvention.

Encouraging her followers with a message of perseverance, Hina stated, "I refuse to bow down. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up." Her unwavering spirit resonated deeply, drawing heartfelt responses from fans and industry colleagues alike.

Reacting to the post, actress Dalljiet Kaur expressed admiration for Hina's strength and the importance of normalizing difficult journeys. Ektaa Kapoor praised her as a star beyond stars, while Mouni Roy and Hina's boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal offered words of awe and support.

Earlier, on June 28, Hina Khan had confirmed her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer, assuring everyone of her determination to overcome the disease through ongoing treatment and the support of loved ones. She requested privacy during this challenging time and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and encouragement from her fans.

Amidst her health battle, Hina Khan continues to be recognized for her contributions to television and recently appeared in the comedy-drama series 'Namacool'. Her journey serves as an inspiration, demonstrating courage and resilience in the face of adversity.