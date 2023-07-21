Jagran Film Festival will honored Adil Hussain starrer movie 'Footprints on Water' as the opening film in Delhi on August 3. Adil Hussain took to Twitter and shared the news today (July 21).

"Thrilled to announce that Our Film #FootPrintsOnWater will do it's Asia Premier on the 3rd of August in Delhi as the opening film at the @jagranfilmfest. This won 4 best Debut Director Awards for @NathaliaSyam and 3 Best Actor Award for me in London, Berlin and Ottawa. Please come watch it. The director, actors and I will be there for the screening. Will Post details of Venue and timings soon", the globally acclaimed actor wrote in a Twitter post.

Thrilled to announce that Our Film #FootPrintsOnWater will do it's Asia Premier on the 3rd of August in Delhi as the opening film at the @jagranfilmfest. This won 4 best Debut Director Awards for @NathaliaSyam and 3 Best Actor Award for me in London, Berlin and Ottawa. Please… — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) July 21, 2023

Earlier in May, the film has won the Best Actor award for the role in the UK Asian Film Festival's world premiere of 'Footprints On Water'.

It should be noted that on May 11, the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) presented the title of "Best Debut Film" to the film "Footprints on Water," which starred Adil Hussain, an internationally renowned actor from Assam.