Actor Ajith Kumar, who is gearing up to participate in the prestigious Dubai 24H racing event, has resumed his practice sessions today. The actor, known for his passion for motorsport, faced a close call on February 7 during a practice session when his car hit a wall and spun multiple times. Despite the intensity of the crash, Ajith escaped unhurt.

Fabien Duffieux, a member of the Ajith Kumar Racing team, shared updates about the incident on social media, accompanied by pictures of the aftermath. The images revealed significant damage to the front part of the vehicle. However, fans of the actor can breathe a sigh of relief as he is reported to be safe and in good health.

Speaking to India Today Digital, Ajith Kumar’s manager, Suresh Chandra, provided details about the incident. “Ajith was practicing for hours to prepare for the race on January 11. During one of the sessions, his car hit a wall and spun multiple times, causing damage to the vehicle's front part. However, Ajith is safe and will resume practice today,” he said.

Suresh Chandra further assured fans that the actor underwent a thorough medical examination after the crash and was cleared to continue his practice sessions.