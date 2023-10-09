Akshay Kumar recently discussed his decision not to heavily promote his most recent film, Mission Raniganj, in a media interaction.

The actor added that he used a different approach for this content-driven movie because he actively advertised his last movie Selfiee, which didn't receive the anticipated response. Akshay is relying more on word-of-mouth from the crowd to promote Mission Raniganj.

Akshay shared his perspective on film promotion, stating, “I promoted Selfie a lot, but it didn’t work. Promotion is the wrong aspect. I didn’t go anywhere to promote OMG 2. It got word-of-mouth promotion".

"If I promote the film, people will take it for granted, thinking it’s my job to promote my film. But if somebody else appreciates it and tells them to watch it, they will go and watch the film”.

Akshay used the example of a parent-child relationship to illustrate his theory, telling a reporter, “If you come and tell me that your son is good at studies, I will think that it’s the father’s love speaking but if your neighbour comes and tells me that his son is a good student, I will believe him.”