Actor Akshay Kumar has tested postive for Covid-19 following which he will miss Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding celebrations on July 12.

Akshay has been feeling unwell for the last two days, according to India Today sources. The actor got himself tested and the results came out positive for Covid-19 after which he isolated himself and is taking all precautions recommended by his doctors.

Kumar has recently been travelling for the promotions of his latest release ‘Sarfira’.

The actor reportedly tested positive on the morning of July 12, and also had to miss the last leg of promotions of his latest release 'Sarfira.'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding spans three days, featuring events like 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and a grand reception on July 14, followed by another reception on July 15.

The Ambani wedding will also see the attendance of other global celebrities, including John Cena, Mike Tyson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and dignitaries like Jay Shetty, Boris Johnson, Tony Blair, John Kerry, and Stephen Harper.