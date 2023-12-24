Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas uniquely with her cat, Edward. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, showing a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and Edward. As Christmas day nears, Bollywood celebrities are embracing the festive spirit.

Some are travelling to foreign destinations, while others are decorating their homes for celebrations. Among them, Alia Bhatt's unique way of wishing her fans stood out. She shared pictures of herself goofing around with Edward, with their decorated Christmas tree in the background.

Alia shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations and extended warm wishes to her fans on Instagram. The pictures showed her with a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The tree, lit with golden lights, had ornaments including baubles, stars, candy canes, bells, and figurines, topped with a golden star and accompanied by a reindeer.

Alia, dressed in a white pantsuit with a red and green floral print, looked elegant with minimal makeup and her hair flowing freely. In one picture, she hugged her cat, Edward, and captioned it as 'Meowy Christmas.'