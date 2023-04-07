Salman Khan has acquired a new bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. The new Vehicle was purchased by the Bollywood superstar in response to escalating safety concerns and death threats that Khan has received recently.

This is Khan's second entirely bulletproof vehicle, following the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado SUV, which he has utilised on several occasions.

Nissan Patrol SUV: Engine and Transmission

The 2018 Nissan Patrol is the company's flagship SUV, and it is powered by a big 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 405hp and 560Nm of peak torque. The engine is connected to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Security beefed up outside Salman Khan’s residence after actor receives death threats via mail

Nissan Patrol SUV: Price

It is one of the most popular vehicles in the UAE market. While it is not accessible in India, it has a starting price of AED 206,000, which is comparable to Rs 45.89 lakh in the Indian market.

Due to growing security concerns, Salman Khan is only seen riding in his armoured Toyota Land Cruiser. According to sources, the Bollywood celebrity also got a new threat through email.

According to sources, the e-sender mail's said in Hindi, "Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wanted to speak with Salman Khan face to face to close the situation," and added, "Agli baar, jhatka dekhne ko milega (You'll witness something shocking)".