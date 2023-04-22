After the blue tick came back to his social media account, actor Amitabh Bachchan praised Twitter CEO Elon Musk in an eastern Uttar Pradesh dialect. Amitabh said on Twitter early on April 22, "T 4624 - ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage (T 4624 - Hey Musk brother! I thank you very much! The blue tick has been added in front of my name)!"

"Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (Grinning face with smiling eyes emoji) gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: "Tu cheez badee hai musk musk ... too cheez badee hai, musk (What to say now brother! I want to sing a song! Do you want to listen? Listen then: "Tu cheez badee hai musk musk ... too cheez badee hai, musk)."

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, the original song, comes from the 1994 movie Mohra. Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar were featured in the song's music video. The movie, which was directed by Rajiv Rai, also features Suniel Shetty, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover, and Paresh Rawal.

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1649498422905561088?s=20

On April 22, Amitabh made a request for the restoration of the Twitter blue tick. "T 4623 - Hey Twitter brother! Are you listening? Now I even paid...so put back the blue lotus (tick) in front of my name, so that people know that it is Amitabh Bachchan only. I have already made request with folded hands, now should I fall at your feet?"

When Twitter adopted a pay model, several well-known users lost their blue verified ticks. Earlier it was announced that the microblogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had verified before Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan, Variety reported.

In the forthcoming courtroom drama thriller Section 84, written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Amitabh will be seen. Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee will also play significant parts in the movie. The upcoming film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar and is presented by Reliance Entertainment in collaboration with Jio Studios.