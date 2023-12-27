Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who have been linked to each other, were sighted on Wednesday morning at the Mumbai airport. The couple's public outings consistently garner media attention. It appears that the two are taking a New Year's getaway to an unidentified location.

The couple did not arrive at the airport together in the videos taken by paparazzi in Mumbai, but they were seen smiling broadly and posing.

Ananya is seen sporting sneakers, a hat and loose-fitting trousers in addition to a checkered shacket.

She went for a natural makeup look for glitz.

Conversely, Aditya also had a checked shacket appearance.

Aditya Roy Kapur recently shared the famed "Koffee" sofa with Arjun Kapoor in a recent episode of the well-liked discussion programme "Koffee with Karan Season 8".

"You see Karan you said on your show 'Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies," KJo wryly responded to the reports that he was dating Ananya Panday during a talk with the "Aashiqui 2" star.

Karan also told Aditya that in the earlier episode of 'KWK 8' Ananya said she was feeling "very Ananya Coy Kapur," to which the 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor said "And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now."

"You mean you're joyously in a situationship?" Karan asked Aditya to which he replied, "I'm quite joyous".

Karan also asked him if the first word that comes to his mind when he says Ananya is "joy"?. To which, Aditya responded, "Joy, pure joy and bliss".

When Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan joined the renowned talk show sofa, Sara immediately said, "Night Manager," when Karan asked Sara what Ananya had that she didn't. Aditya Roy Kapur, an actor and Ananya's reported lover, is the star of the online series "Night Manager".