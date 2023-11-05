Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma wrote cricketer-husband Virat Kohli a heartfelt birthday message. Virat is 'outstanding' in the various roles he plays in life, according to her, and she further lauded him for his accomplishments.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma wrote, "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat 🤔🤪😘😂 I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so".

One of the most adored celebrity couples is Anushka and Virat. Numerous media sources have reported that there are rumours that they are expecting their second child together. According to reports, Anushka is expecting a child. The actress is reportedly already in her second trimester, despite the fact that the pair has not yet made their happy news public.