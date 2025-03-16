Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman was on Sunday morning admitted to a private hospital on Greams Road, in Chennai after he experienced chest pain.

Rahman was taken to the hospital at around 7:30 am, where doctors conducted tests, including an ECG and echocardiogram.

According to India Today, sources close to the hospital have indicated that he may undergo an angiogram. The Oscar-winning composer is being attended by a team of specialists.

While details have not yet been revealed, it was informed that the composer was doing fine.

Rahman recently came to limelight in November last year after he announced separation with his ex-partner Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage. She also revealed that her health concerns led to this decision and that she will still continue to support him. They are parents to three children; Raheema, Khatija and Ameen.

On the work front, AR Rahman had two releases this year with Tamil film, Kadhalikka Neramillai and Chhaava. He is gearing up for the release of Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Hassan.

Further updates on his condition are awaited.