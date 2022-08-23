An arrest warrant has been issued against popular dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary for allegedly failing to refund ticket payment for a canceled dance programme.

The Lucknow Court issued the warrant, and the hearing is scheduled for September 30.

In 2021 an arrest warrant was issued against her in the case by the same court, after which she appeared in court and obtained bail.

As per the report, She was supposed to appear in court on Monday, but failed to appear. Her lawyer did not provide an exemption reason. The judge then issued a warrant for her arrest.

The FIR also names Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Iwad Ali, Amit Pandey, and Ratnakar Upadhyay among programme organizers in addition to Chaudhary.

The dance programme was scheduled for October 13, 2018, at the Smriti Upvan from 3 pm to 10 pm, and tickets cost Rs 300 both online and offline.

After Chaudhary failed to show up for the show and their money was not refunded, the thousands of people at the venue caused a ruckus.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police also filed a case against Sapna Choudhary in February 2021 on allegations of fraud and breach of trust.