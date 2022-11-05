Looking like an absolute royalty, Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut looked elegant and stunning as ever in a green Mekhela Chador.

Taking to Facebook, the queen of Bollywood wrote, "I didn't know Assamese weaves are so stunning uuuffff...I might express how gorgeous it looks but I can never tell how comfortable Assamese cotton is... It should be one of the wonders of the world.

"There are hundreds of stunning Assamese weaves this particular one is weaved by forest Women of Deepor Beel, Motifs are inspired by Boro tribe and Magor designs.l bought it from a non profitable organisation AVA Creations They are working for forest dependent communities for giving them alternate livelihood with dignity. Do buy from them sometime", she further wrote.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with the Bollywood actor on November 5. "Happy to have met actor, writer and film maker Kangana Ranaut Ji in my office today. I'm glad that she will be shooting one of her productions in Assam. I thanked her and assured all help for her production", Sarma tweeted.

Happy to have met actor, writer and film maker Kangana Ranaut Ji in my office today.



I'm glad that she will be shooting one of her productions in Assam. I thanked her and assured all help for her production. pic.twitter.com/piDaKOavRJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 5, 2022

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut on November 2 visited the Greenlands of Assam’s Karbi Anglong seeking locations for the shooting of her upcoming political drama ‘Emergency'.

It is worth noting that the Bollywood queen spends the night of November 1 in Kaziranga after wrapping up her Chandubi tour.