In a proud moment for Assam, Rima Das film ‘Malati, My Love’ has been selected for the Asian Project Market by Busan International Film Festival among 30 films.

Films by well-known Asian directors including India's Rima Das, Japan's Koji Fukada, and Indonesia's Makbul Mubarak are among the 30 films selected for this year's Asian Project Market (APM) at the Busan International Film Festival.

Fukada, whose previous films Harmonium, The Real Thing, and Love Life had their world debuts in Cannes and Venice, respectively, will show the Japan-France co-production Nagi Notes, which was produced by Osanai Terutaro.

Mubarak, whose Autobiography had its Venice debut the previous year before touring Asia to collect awards, is bringing Watch It Burn, which was produced by Indonesian Yulia Evina Bhara, one of the producers of this year's Tiger Stripes, which won the Cannes Critics Week.

In addition to Berlin (Bulbul Can Sing) and Toronto (Village Rockstars, Tora's Husband), Rima Das is well-known in Busan. Malti My Love will be screened by her, as she has done with all of her previous works, in which she also wrote, directed, and edited. The self-taught filmmaker will also produce it.