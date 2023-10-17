A Special Task Force team apprehended three drug peddlers in Guwahati, seizing 60,000 Ya Ba tablets. The arrested individuals hailed from Manipur, Mankachar, and Nagaon.

The Special Task Force (STF) team, supervised by Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, Dy. I.G, STF led by Kalyan Kr Pathak, APS, Addl SP, STF, apprehended three drug peddlers at a Manipuri rice hotel in front of Rahman Hospital at Six Mile, Guwahati.

The action was taken based on a source's information about a drug deal. The arrested individuals are Habibur Rahman (49), Alimuddin (46), and Idrish Ali (38) from Manipur, Mankachar, and Nagaon.

They were caught at a Manipuri Rice Hotel situated in front of Rahman Hospital, Six Mile. The STF team seized 60,000 Yaba tablets from their possession.

A case has been registered at STF, and necessary legal procedures are underway.