Despite being released on Holi, Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s film Bachchhan Paandey had a poor weekend box office performance. The picture debuted in theatres on Friday to a 13-crore opening weekend, with a three-day total of roughly 35 crore.

The Kashmir Files, which had a second weekend total of over 71 crore, was said to have dominated the picture.

Akshay Kumar’s first film of the year, Bachchhan Paandey, also stars Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Bachchhan Pandey struggled on Sunday as mass belts were already getting Holi advantage on Saturday so never got that big Sunday boost while in the multiplexes it is all about The Kashmir Files.” Boxofficeindia.com stated.

The movie received mixed reviews. “Bachchhan Paandey, on a whole, is a masala flick, which Akshay Kumar fans can’t complain about,” wrote the Hindustan Times in its review of the film. It could have been so much better if the plot had been more fascinating, but as it stands, it’s definitely a one-time viewing for comedy fans.”