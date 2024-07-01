The trailer for "Barzakh," a supernatural romance series featuring "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, was unveiled on Monday, July 1. Directed by Asim Abbasi, the series explores life's mysteries, the afterlife, and the power of love.

The official Instagram handle of Zindagi shared the trailer, highlighting the themes of love, loss, and the world beyond. "A tale of love, loss, and the world beyond. When all has withered, will love endure? Dive into the world of #Barzakh! Trailer out now. #Barzakh, Premieres 19th July on Zindagi YouTube and @zee5shows (sic)," read the caption.

In the trailer, Fawad Khan's character drives to a place called the "Land of Nowhere," where he encounters Sanam Saeed's character. As supernatural events unfold around an approaching wedding, Fawad's character questions his father's belief in marrying a ghost, while Sanam's character interprets it as the power of love.

Director Asim Abbasi shared his emotional journey while creating "Barzakh." "On 19th July, we hand #Barzakh to all of you. This series is about love and faith, about fathers and sons, about a world destroyed by the follies of some men, and restored by the faith of its women. Creating this show annihilated me. It also healed me. And I guess that’s why we are all here - to be constantly resurrected from our pain, for our canvas to be painted on and then wiped clean. Again and again. For eternity," he posted.

Set in the picturesque Hunza Valley in Pakistan, "Barzakh" is directed by Asim Abbasi and produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan. The six-episode series addresses mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma, and gender inclusivity. The cast includes Salman Shahid, M Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, and Franco Giusti.

'Barzakh' will air every Monday and Friday at 8 pm on Zindagi's YouTube channel and Zee5.