Hollywood actors Ben Affleck, 52, and Jennifer Lopez, 55, have officially finalized their divorce, marking the end of their two-year marriage. According to People magazine, the divorce judgment came 20 weeks after Lopez filed for separation in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Affleck and Lopez, often referred to as “Bennifer” by fans, have had a storied relationship. The pair first dated in the early 2000s, getting engaged briefly before parting ways in 2004. They rekindled their romance in 2021, much to the delight of their fans, and tied the knot in July 2022. The couple celebrated their union with an elaborate ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate in August of that year.

Despite their efforts to make their relationship work, Lopez filed for divorce just over two years later, requesting that her former name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, be restored.

Both stars brought children from previous marriages into their relationship. Lopez shares 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. Affleck, previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, is a father to three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The couple has often been seen prioritizing their blended family dynamic. Even after filing for divorce, they were spotted together with their children at a family lunch in September 2024. This commitment to co-parenting has fueled ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Recently, rumors of a possible reconciliation surfaced when Lopez was seen visiting Affleck's home with her child, Emme. However, a source close to the stars clarified the situation, stating, “The kids love spending time together. Ben and Jennifer always do everything for the kids to be happy. The kids don’t drive, so Ben and Jennifer will continue to facilitate meetups. They are not getting back together. Ben was with his kids for Christmas and Jennifer with hers. They all had a great holiday break.”