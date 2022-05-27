Producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhushan Kumar, and Murad Khetani have confirmed that the franchise will certainly be taken forward as Kartik Aaryan led 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been smashing Box Office. They also said that Shahid Kapoor's 2019 film, Kabir Singh, is also likely to turn into a franchise.

The latest Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, was recently released in theatres, and viewers have reacted positively to the film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu.

Asked about the projects which should be turned into franchises, Bhushan Kumar told Pinkvilla, “I think, our film Kabir Singh can definitely be spun into a franchise. It’s an iconic character and can be taken into a second part. ” Murad Khetani also said that the character is quite popular. He added that he'd love if Bhushan makes Aashiqui 3 soon.

“We are definitely taking the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise forward. There is enough scope in the premise and we will announce more details at the right time,” the report quoted them as saying.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has earned ₹84.78 crore at the box office, within six days of the film's release. It made one of the highest opening collections for this year, among Hindi releases.

Prior of the film release, Kartik had told PTI,"It is the most difficult thing to make a sequel because the writers have to present it in a new way while still retaining the essence of the original movie," Kartik told PTI ahead of the film's "It is the most difficult thing to make a sequel because the writers have to present it in a new way while still retaining the essence of the original movie."

"It was made on a considerably greater and wider scale than usual. We are hoping that a lot of families will watch it . This is a unique and original narrative. It's not a remake; rather, it's a sequel with a new plot set in the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' which will make people nostalgic" he added.

The first film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was released in 2007. Priyadarshan directed the remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in prominent roles.

The 2019 film Kabir Singh was likewise a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, and also starred Kiara opposite Shahid. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed the film, which was a box office hit.