The third season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT has stirred up considerable buzz with its unexpected mid-week elimination. Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat became the first contestant to be ceremoniously evicted from the house on Wednesday, marking the fastest eviction in the show's history. Despite his early exit, Goyat expressed gratitude and maintained his dignity, thanking his supporters and reflecting positively on his brief journey.

Goyat, who showcased his maturity and resilience during his short stint, took to social media to convey his heartfelt thanks. “This is a game, and winning or losing in it is very important, I am very happy. I lost because of the audience, but what I have won is the hearts of people. That is a big deal for me, so if any of you lose too, keep a sporting attitude,” he shared in a message to the remaining contestants.

In a subsequent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Goyat wrote, “I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve and I did exactly that in BBOTT3 as well. Thank you so much for all the love you have given me in a matter of just 3 days. I am so touched.”

The boxer also posted a reel on Instagram, stating, “I lived in the house like I would live outside, I tried to spread happiness. I did not pick up fights, because I believed there is more power in love. If I had been given more chances, I would have shown how to win this show with love and dignity, but I was ousted giving the reason that the audience didn’t vote. However, ever since I am out, I have been seeing immense love pouring in, life has its ups and downs, but you’ll keep supporting me.”

During the eviction episode, housemates were tasked with nominating one contestant between Goyat and Shivani Kumari for eviction. Although Shivani received nine votes, Bigg Boss made a surprising announcement that the audience had voted out Goyat.

Neeraj Goyat's journey on Bigg Boss OTT may have been short, but his positive attitude and approach have left a lasting impression on both the audience and his fellow contestants.