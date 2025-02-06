Blackpink is back, and they’re taking over the world—literally. The K-pop sensation has just teased a 2025 world tour, sending fans into a frenzy. While dates and ticket details remain under wraps, the group unveiled a cinematic teaser that’s already breaking the internet.

The video starts in total darkness before revealing a breathtaking aerial shot of a massive open-air stadium. As the camera zooms in, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé appear on stage, silhouetted dramatically under a single spotlight. Then, in signature fashion, “BLACKPINK” flashes across the screen in—you guessed it—pink. The clip closes with a simple but powerful message: 2025 World Tour.

Fans wasted no time flooding the comments. “BLACKPINK IS THE REVOLUTION. Yaay, can't wait!!” one user wrote. Another added, “CAN'T BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING.”

The announcement marks the group’s return to full-force activities after focusing on solo projects. Jennie stepped into acting with HBO’s The Idol and has been dropping collaborations left and right. Rosé’s solo album Rosie dropped in December 2024, featuring her viral Bruno Mars collab APT.

Lisa is gearing up for the release of Alter Ego this month while also making waves in White Lotus Season 3. Meanwhile, Jisoo is set to drop her highly anticipated mini-album AMORTAGE on Valentine’s Day.