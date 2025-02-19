Actress Blake Lively has alleged that her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni harassed two other women besides her, making them feel uncomfortable on set. The claims were made in an amended complaint, where Lively stated that the affected women were willing to testify in court.

A report by Variety quoted sections of the lawsuit, stating, "Ms. Lively was not alone in complaining about Mr. Baldoni and raised her concerns contemporaneously as they arose in 2023 ... Importantly, and contrary to the entire narrative the Defendants have invented, Mr. Baldoni acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time. He knew that women other than Ms. Lively also were uncomfortable and had complained about his behavior."

The lawsuit further revealed that another female cast member had confided in Lively about her discomfort on set. These complaints were reportedly documented in writing nearly a year before the film's editing began.

Lively had initially accused Baldoni of sexual harassment in December 2024. In response, Baldoni filed a defamation lawsuit against her and her team, denying all allegations and calling them baseless. His legal team has maintained that the accusations are an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

The controversy surrounding the production of It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, has intensified following these new claims. Both parties are expected to present their cases in court as legal proceedings continue.