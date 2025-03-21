Blake Lively has moved to dismiss a $400 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by actor and director Justin Baldoni, arguing that the case is an attempt to silence individuals who report sexual misconduct.

The motion, filed in federal court in New York, cites California legal protections under Assembly Bill 933, which shields those who come forward with allegations of sexual harassment from retaliatory defamation claims.

The legal dispute originated two months ago when Baldoni countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others, alleging civil extortion, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy. Baldoni’s lawsuit was a response to Lively’s initial legal action, in which she accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Lively’s attorneys have characterised Baldoni’s countersuit as "vengeful and rambling," arguing that it misuses the legal system. The motion to dismiss asserts that Baldoni’s claims should be thrown out under California’s 2023 legal amendment, which was designed to prevent defamation lawsuits from being weaponized against individuals who speak out about misconduct.

Baldoni’s legal team has dismissed Lively’s motion as an attempt to evade accountability, asserting that her allegations will be disproven with evidence during discovery. They argue that the case is not about silencing accusers but about holding Lively responsible for what they describe as false claims.

Lively’s attorneys have also raised concerns that the lawsuit is being used as a public relations strategy to discredit her and discourage others from speaking out about workplace harassment. In a statement, a spokesperson for Lively highlighted the broader implications of the case, emphasizing that individuals should not be financially ruined for coming forward with allegations of misconduct.

Should the court grant Lively’s motion, Baldoni may be required to cover her legal fees and damages incurred during the lawsuit. Lively’s legal team has suggested that Baldoni’s attempt to "sue Ms. Lively into oblivion" could backfire, leading to further legal and financial consequences for him.

This legal maneuver follows a similar motion from Ryan Reynolds, who has also requested dismissal from Baldoni’s lawsuit, denying all defamation claims against him. The case continues to unfold, with broader implications for legal protections surrounding sexual misconduct allegations and defamation claims.