Filmmaker Karan Johar took the fans on a nostalgic trip to the sets of the 2006 blockbuster 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'. Sharing a candid behind-the-scenes snap featuring none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, KJo got reminiscent about his directorial journey.

The picture, straight out of a time capsule, captures the trio engrossed in what seems like an intense conversation during a break from filming. While SRK and Karan were bundled up in winter wear, Rani looked ethereal in a lehenga, her head resting on the bench.

In a heartfelt caption, Karan expressed his gratitude towards Aditya Chopra and SRK for believing in his storytelling abilities and allowing him to bring his "childhood dreams" to the silver screen.

Fans went into a frenzy, showering love on the iconic moment. One user exclaimed, "This film and this scene!! Iconic!!" while another suggested, "Make a part 2 of this with Aryan and Kajol's daughter."

The 2006 romantic drama, starring SRK, Rani, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta, was a massive hit, cementing Karan's position as a master storyteller.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, slated to hit the screens on May 31.