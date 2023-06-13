Bollywood actor Richa Chadha became the first from the industry to speak on the ongoing Manipur crisis.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the actor quoted another tweet by Bijou Thaanjam and wrote, "Manipur is burning".

The netizens have appreciated the Masaan actor and slammed other Bollywood actors for their silence.

Thanks for speaking up. This must become a crescendo of multiple voices expressing anguish at the injustices that have become part of the social system. Your voice must be amplified", one wrote in a Twitter post.

Thanks for speaking up. This must become a crescendo of multiple voices expressing anguish at the injustices that have become part of the social system . Your voice must be amplified . — neelam mansingh (@neelammansingh) June 13, 2023

"Thank u. U r the first voice for Manipur from Bollywood", another wrote on Twitter.

Thank u . U r the first voice for Manipur from Bollywood. — Arijit Biswas (@paulphoenix1985) June 12, 2023

It may be mentioned here that a few days ago, a Model, actress and businesswoman from Manipur, Linthoingambi Lin Laishram, is concerned about the outbreak of violence in her home state and feels powerless. She claims that people are struggling to obtain basic essentials such as water, and she questions Bollywood's silence on the subject.

“India is ruled by Bollywood and cricket. When Mirabai Chanu or Mary Kom won a medal for the country, people were clapping. Where are these people now? Nobody cares about us when it comes to talking for us. They would rather be talking about something else, happening in Delhi or outside India. But they don’t care about what is happening in another state of our country,” asserts the actor, who has been a part of films such as Om Shanti Om, Mary Kom, and Rangoon.