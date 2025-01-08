Rapper Honey Singh recently met Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, sparking fans' excitement for a potential collaboration.

Fans of both artists have flooded social media with requests for a joint track after Honey Singh shared a picture with Atif Aslam on Instagram, referring to him as a "borderless brother."

In the Instagram post, the two musicians are seen posing together, and Honey Singh captioned it,"Borderless Brothers!! March born brothers #aatifaslam #yoyohoneysingh #border #music #india #pakistan #uae".

Fans quickly took to the comments, expressing their enthusiasm. One wrote, "Kon Kon Chahta Hai Atif - Honey Paaji Ka Song Aaye (Who wants to see the two together in a song?)” while another added, "BRING THIS COLLAB SOON." Another user praised the idea, writing, "When melody genius meets rap genius".