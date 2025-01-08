'Bring this collab soon': Rapper Honey Singh meets Atif Aslam
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam's meeting has fans buzzing with collaboration hopes. Social media is abuzz with requests for a joint track from the renowned artists.
Rapper Honey Singh recently met Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, sparking fans' excitement for a potential collaboration.
Fans of both artists have flooded social media with requests for a joint track after Honey Singh shared a picture with Atif Aslam on Instagram, referring to him as a "borderless brother."
In the Instagram post, the two musicians are seen posing together, and Honey Singh captioned it,"Borderless Brothers!! March born brothers #aatifaslam #yoyohoneysingh #border #music #india #pakistan #uae".
Fans quickly took to the comments, expressing their enthusiasm. One wrote, "Kon Kon Chahta Hai Atif - Honey Paaji Ka Song Aaye (Who wants to see the two together in a song?)” while another added, "BRING THIS COLLAB SOON." Another user praised the idea, writing, "When melody genius meets rap genius".
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