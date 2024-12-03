Britney Spears marked her 43rd birthday with a significant personal milestone—being legally declared single. The confirmation came on December 2, 2024, finalising the end of her marriage to Sam Asghari, seven months after the couple reached a divorce settlement in May.

Legal documents confirm that the divorce, described as uncontested, saw both Spears and Asghari mutually agree on the division of assets and marital obligations. The settlement concluded their three-year marriage, which began in 2021. Asghari, 30, initially filed for divorce in August 2023, expressing hopes for mutual respect during the process. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always,” he shared at the time.

Spears candidly addressed the split on Instagram, sharing her shock and resolve. “I couldn’t take the pain anymore... I will be as strong as I can and do my best,” she wrote shortly after the filing.

Despite the end of their relationship, there appears to be no animosity between the two. Spears referred to Asghari as a "gift from God" in her memoir The Woman in Me, a sentiment he publicly appreciated. Asghari, now pursuing an acting career, recently emphasised the importance of staying positive and grounded as he moves forward.

Spears, who shares two adult sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, continues to focus on her personal and professional journey, marking this new chapter with resilience.