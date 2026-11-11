Global music stars Dua Lipa, Madonna, SZA, Daddy Yankee and Tame Impala are among the headline acts announced for Coachella 2027, with Indian singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also set to return to the popular music festival.

The festival will be held over two weekends, April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Dosanjh is scheduled to perform during the opening weekend.

According to the lineup announced by Coachella, Dua Lipa will headline Friday, Tame Impala will take the Saturday slot, while SZA will close the festival on Sunday. Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee has also been announced as a fourth top-billed act for a special production, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Friday lineup includes Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, JISOO, Kehlani and Leon Thomas. Saturday's performers include Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Role Model and Adéla, while Sunday's roster features Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, The Neighbourhood and Becky G.

Other artists on the lineup include Måneskin, Four Tet, Remi Wolf and Victoria Monét, among several others.

Coachella shared the complete list of performers through its official Instagram account. Passes for the 2027 edition will go on sale on November 13 through the festival's official website.

The announcement follows a high-profile 2026 edition, which featured Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma as headliners.

Madonna also made a surprise appearance during the second weekend of Carpenter's performance. Carpenter's set featured an elaborate Hollywood-inspired production and several celebrity appearances. Bieber's performance drew heavily from his Swag era, while Karol G became the first Latina solo artist to headline Coachella's main stage.