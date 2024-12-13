Payal Kapadia’s acclaimed film, All We Imagine As Light, continues its streak of international recognition with a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

The film, which stars Kani Kasruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon, joins a competitive category alongside Emilia Pérez, Flow, I'm Still Here, Kneecap, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Interestingly, the film is also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category at the Golden Globes, competing against Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, and The Seed of the Sacred Fig.

Having made history as the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes 2024, All We Imagine As Light has garnered numerous accolades, including the Jury Grand Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Best International Feature at the Gotham Awards, and Best International Film at the New York Film Critics Circle, among others.

In light of its nominations and growing acclaim, the film has been re-released in select Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhubaneshwar, after its initial theatrical release on November 22.

The Critics Choice Awards will stream live in India on Lionsgate Play on January 13, starting at 5:30 AM IST.