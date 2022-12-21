Delhi is all set to host the much-awaited North East Festival - the capital's biggest and most vibrant fiesta - from December 23 to 26, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (gate no 14), New Delhi.

From showcasing diverse food, crafts, and culture of the region to book launches, B2B meets, and exhibitions, the tenth edition of the North East Festival has a lot to offer.

North East Festival 2022

“North East Festival, a colourful festival showcasing the spectacular cultural diversity of North East India, Art, cuisine, craft, Agri Horti products, tourism destinations, musical extravaganza, etc are being organized in Gate No 14, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. The Ministry of MSME is assisting in organizing a large exhibition that will bring authentic products from NER. I will present to inaugurate the Exhibition at 3.30 PM on 23rd December. All are invited”, said Narayan Rane, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India, who is going to inaugurate the North East Festival.

North East Festival 2022

Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam and Nagaland will inaugurate the cultural evening of 10th North East Festival. Arvind Singh, Secretary of Tourism, Govt. Of India will chair a B2B Meet on Tourism with national tour operators on 23rd December.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) will also do a session with farmers and various stakeholders on 26th December.

North East Festival 2022

The festival is expected to be graced by G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India; Piyush Goel, Minister of Commerce & Industry (2019-present), Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution; Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Ministry of Ayush, and respective Chief Ministers of the region among other dignitaries.

Like every year the festival has a fascinating line-up of colourful dance dramas, music performances, mask presentations, fashion shows, open-mic sessions, and a lot more. A North East Rock Battle will be organized among various rock bands from across India.

North East Festival 2022

Expressing the excitement to perform at the festival, Jimmy Thang of Traffic Jam band said, “The North East Festival is one festival we look forward to every year and this year would be even better…to celebrate Christmas! It is a platform we are proud to stand in because we get to represent our identity and share our rich cultural heritage with the world. So many colours, dialects, cuisines, traditional dances, folk music, talents, traditional attires, and cultural history have stood the test of time. My band Traffic Jam is extremely honoured to be a part of the North East Festival and share the stage with some great artists of the North East, that I personally really look up to and admire. As part of the ever-loyal rock lovers of the North East, we will be playing rock mostly, which will comprise of a few of our originals and some rock anthems that have always hummed in the voices of the North East people. We are looking forward to a great time and amazing experience of food, culture, music, art, sights, and sounds”.

Echoing similar sentiments, Achurjya Borpatra, remarked, "I am supremely excited to be coming and performing at the North East Festival. This is my first at this popular carnival. North East Festival brings the diverse culture and tradition of North East India, exhibitions of the finest products of the region, the best of musical bands, ace fashion shows and many more all under one umbrella. We will be performing our regional hit songs like 'Biya', 'Bidurgeet', and a fusion of some Bihu hits."

As many as 50 food stalls will present diverse food items not only from Northeast India but across Delhi-NCR to encourage cross-cultural awareness and exchange.

North East Festival 2022

"As the stall name says, we are representing Nagaland and we will be showcasing our authentic Naga cuisine. We are expecting a good vibe, a good crowd, and nice music like the last time we participated before COVID-19 took over. Some of our signatures include Purple Sticky Rice, Smoked Pork with Axone (fermented soya), Pork with Fresh Bamboo Shoot, Chicken Curry Naga style, and Momo (veg and nonveg)," commented RoudyBuchem of Taste of Nagaland.

The fashion shows will see 16 designers of the region featuring local fabrics and designs on models and celebrities from the states. Sukalpa Das, fashion choreographer, and stylist for the event said, "Delhi has been a witness to North East Festival for the past few years (excluding the years of lockdown at COVID-19). This is one event that brings the whole of the region to one venue for everyone to enjoy irrespective of age, caste, or culture. This year for fashion we have an amazing lineup of a new, talented, and creative team of designers, models, and backend support. We are aiming at taking the North Eastern traditional fabric, motif, and product to greater creative heights where it can be versatile enough for everyday choices as well as grand enough to make a statement in a crowd”.

Also Read: 8 states, 1 carnival: North East Festival is back in Delhi from December 23 to 26

The exhibition arena, which aims to showcase ‘Made in North East’ products, will have an MSME zone, wherein more than 100 MSME entrepreneurs of North East India will showcase agri-horti products, handloom, handicrafts, processed food products, and much more. Around 140 stalls will be put up for this exhibition and a marketplace will be created wherein visitors can explore and buy authentic and original products from the region. Additionally, tourism stalls will be set up to promote the region's popular and off-beat places.

A booklet titled ‘Know Your North East’ will also be launched in the presence of North East India's icons, which will further be distributed in schools and universities for educating and inspiring people to explore and identify the region's rich heritage.

“This is not just a fest but an emotion, an expression of liveliness. Through the festival, we want to unite people, providing opportunities for enthusiasts to explore our rich cultures, traditions, and heritage. I hope people will embrace the beauty, diversity, and integrity that North East India holds. Since the festivities have already begun, the tenth edition will be even more special. We want to make these 4 days the best days of the year for the entire audience”, said chief organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta.