Once dubbed the "serial kisser" of Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi recently discussed how he has changed as a kisser on screen. During the same conversation in an interview, Emraan talked about his wife's response to everything. The actor talked about how certain producers took advantage of his well-established reputation, even if he tried to soften it.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Emraan Hashmi was asked why he stopped doing 'kiss scenes' in movies. He said, "It’s the voice of my wife and I listen to that. I haven’t added any kissing scenes in my films. In fact, from the beginning I wanted to tone it down in films, but an image of mine was created and a lot of producers took advantage of that."

He continued, "It became a staple thing to please the audience. When I see my films, I honestly feel that in some places those scenes weren’t required, but it was an awakening for an audience also. It was a lead for cinema, but I received the flak."

When asked about his wife, Parveen Shahani's reaction to his 'kissing scenes', Emraan said that she was once worried about it. "Of course she did, but not anymore, because I don’t do those kinds of scenes anymore", he added. Emraan then revealed that he had done a kissing scene in his upcoming series, 'Showtime'. He continued, “She (His wife) hasn’t seen the show yet. So, she might feel worried after watching it."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan was last seen in 'Tiger 3'. He essayed the role of an antagonist in the Salman Khan-starrer. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's web series 'Showtime'. Emraan will feature in the role of a film producer. The trailer of the series was unveiled a few days ago.

Apart from this, Emraan has also been roped in for Adivi Sesh's film 'G2'. With this, the actor will mark his much-awaited Telugu debut. The film is a sequel to Adivi Sesh and Sobhita Dhulipala's 'Goodachari'.