Israeli actor Idan Amedi, renowned for his portrayal of Sagi Tzur in the critically acclaimed television series 'Fauda,' has made the life-altering decision to join the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) during a turbulent period marked by a deadly conflict with Hamas. This courageous step follows another 'Fauda' star, Lior Raz, who recently took to the front lines, volunteering with the organization 'Brothers in Arms.'

Amedi's transition from the world of entertainment to military service reflects a profound sense of duty and solidarity in a time of crisis. In an emotional video message, the actor shared his motivations for the unexpected move.

"As you can see, I am in slightly different attire today. This is not a scene from 'Fauda'; this is real life," Amedi, who portrayed an undercover operative in the hit series said.

Amedi continued, explaining the backdrop for his decision: "Our army was called up on Saturday morning as events in the south of Israel began. All I wanted to tell you is that, alongside horrifying and vicious attacks, where our friends and loved ones were murdered, our morale remains high."