The 'Fighter' trailer starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor was released on January 15. The movie is billed as a visual extravaganza that would take viewers on an incredible adventure alongside the Air Dragons, an Indian Air Force unit.

On January 15, the trailer for "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan, was made public. "Fighter," which boasts cutting-edge visual effects in 3D and 3D IMAX formats, promises to be an opulent and jam-packed experience. "Fighter," which has a stellar cast, language, and aerial combat sequences, is anticipated to live up to the expectations.

The squad members face off against impending dangers as they go on a mission to defend the country's skies in the trailer. The friendship, bravery, and sacrifices made by these warriors are expertly captured in the trailer, making 'Fighter' an engaging film for a wide age range of viewers.

"Fighter," which is helmed by Siddharth Anand and distributed by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, is a superb example of cinematic mastery. The film promises an unmatched cinematic experience as it deftly blends heart-pounding action with patriotic zeal. When "Fighter" opens in theatres on January 25, 2024, be ready for an incredible trip that will redefine the pinnacle of cinematic perfection. Along with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the prominent roles, the film also has important roles from Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others.