David Schwimmer has demanded that Elon Musk remove Kanye West from X, citing the rapper’s repeated antisemitic rhetoric. The Friends actor took to Instagram to condemn West’s posts, which include praise for Adolf Hitler, endorsement of Nazi ideology, and promotion of hate symbols like the swastika.

Schwimmer, a longtime advocate against antisemitism, pointed out the alarming reach of West’s platform, stating, “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That's twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

The rapper’s latest outburst follows his wife Bianca Censori’s controversial appearance at the Grammy Awards, where she wore a see-through dress that left little to the imagination. In the days after the event, West escalated his social media activity, spreading inflammatory content targeting marginalised groups.

Schwimmer also criticised the lack of accountability, noting that West was previously banned from X in 2022 for similar conduct but has been allowed back under Musk’s leadership. He called out what he sees as a double standard in content moderation, questioning why West still has access to such a massive audience.

“What’s worse—the fact that he identifies as a Nazi, or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point?” Schwimmer wrote.

Despite some public backlash, including condemnation from Meghan McCain, West has yet to face widespread industry repercussions for his latest remarks.