Acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig has been selected as the recipient of the 2024 Pioneer of the Year Award by the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation (WRMPPF). The award recognises Gerwig's significant contributions to the film industry, her leadership, and her commitment to community service and philanthropy.

Jeff Goldstein, President of Warner Bros Domestic Distribution and Co-Chairman of the Pioneer of the Year Dinner, lauded Gerwig as "a dynamic filmmaker with extraordinary vision who entertains and inspires audiences everywhere."

Gerwig's directorial career has been marked by critical and commercial success. Her films "Lady Bird" and "Little Women" both received multiple Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Most recently, her co-written and directed film "Barbie" made history as the first female-directed movie to surpass $1 billion in global box office earnings.

Kyle Davies, President of Distribution at Bleecker Street Media and Chairman of the Pioneers Assistance Fund Committee, expressed the foundation's pride in honoring Gerwig's achievements and contributions to cinema.

Beyond directing, Gerwig has also made her mark as an actress and screenwriter, featuring in films like "Frances Ha" and "Mistress America." Her upcoming projects include an adaptation of C.S. Lewis' "The Chronicles of Narnia" series for Netflix.

The Pioneer of the Year Award ceremony, scheduled for September 25 at the Beverly Hilton, will not only celebrate Gerwig's accomplishments but also raise funds for the Pioneers Assistance Fund, which provides financial aid and counselling to individuals in the motion picture distribution and exhibition communities.

Gerwig joins a distinguished list of past honorees, including Tom Cruise, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michael D. Eisner, further cementing her status as a leading figure in contemporary cinema.