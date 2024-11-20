On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Maligaon's Boripara-based acting and music institute 'Gandharba', a two-day second annual 'Gandharba Drama Festival' will be held on December 6, 7 and 8, 2024, at the Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia Auditorium in Boripara, Maligaon, Guwahati, as informed by Gautam Kumar, President and Dhrubajyoti Kumar, Secretary of the event, in a press release.

The festival will also dedicate each night in the memory of departed souls of renowned Assamese cultural personalities.

The first day's evening, dedicated to the memory of renowned artist Sudakshina Sharma, will open with 'Dristanto', a play presented by Gandharba, and written by Himjyoti Baishya, and directed by Dhrubajyoti Kumar.

It will be followed by the play 'Priyabandhu', written and directed by noted playwright Naren Patgiri and presented by the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA).

Playwright Naren Patgiri will also release a book titled 'Natya Prabaah', written by prominent cultural journalist and writer Atul Majumder, and published by Gandharba for the first time.



The second day's evening, dedicated to the memory of beloved actor Jayanta Das, will kick off with a Sattriya dance item by Bismillah Khan Award winner Dimpee Baishya. It will be followed by the performance of Abhijit Ranjan Bhattacharya's 'Halodhiya Manuh', directed by Manmath Baruah, and presented by Natasurya, Guwahati.

In line with the 20th anniversary of 'Gandharba', Jiban Silpi Adya Sarma Memorial 'Painting Competition' from classes 1st to 6th will take place from 3.00 pm on 7th December, 2024, and on 8th December 2024, the 14th annual 'Bhupendra Sangeet Competition' will be held on an all Assam basis from 10.00 a.m (Below 15 years in section 'A' and above 15 years in section 'B').

It is mandatory for the contestants to furnish an age certificate. The music accompanists will be provided by the organizing committee in the singing competition.

It is advisable for the contestants to dress decently for the competition. The decision of the judges will be considered final and abiding.

Gandharba's anniversary will conclude with a cultural programme, followed by the presentation of cash prizes and certificates to the winners at the prize distribution ceremony on December 8.