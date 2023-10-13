Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Friday that Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas would receive the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa. Thakur stated that Douglas's "deep love" for India is widely recognised.

Douglas expressed his desire to return to India after having a "wonderful, wonderful experience" there at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

The seasoned actor has acted in films such as Wall Street, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and the Oscar-winning thriller Basic Instinct.

“I’m delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa,” Thakur said in a post on X.

“We look forward to welcoming him, Catherine Zeta Jones and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions,” Thakur added.

Michael Douglas debuted in the film industry in 1966 and went on to appear in over sixty-three films. In 1987, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the drama "Wall Street."

In addition to winning and being nominated for several BAFTAs, Golden Globe Awards, and Emmy Awards, he was honoured with an American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.

The Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award has previously gone to Martin Scorcese, Dilip Kumar, Wong Kar-wai, and Lata Mangeshkar.