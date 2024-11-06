Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, affectionately hailed as the 'Bihar Kokila,' passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Tuesday night at approximately 9:20 p.m. Medical officials reported that the legendary artist succumbed to refractory shock caused by septicaemia.



Sinha, who had been fighting multiple myeloma—an aggressive form of blood cancer—since 2018, saw her health take a critical turn on Monday, which led to her being placed on ventilator support.

Sinha’s death marks the end of an era for Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music, genres she championed for over five decades. Aged 72, her contributions immortalized her as a beloved figure not only in her home state of Bihar but also across the nation. Known for her soulful voice that graced the airwaves especially during the revered Chhath festival, her songs became cultural symbols for millions.

Since launching her career in the 1970s, Sinha was dedicated to the preservation and popularization of regional folk music, bringing the art form into mainstream recognition. Her unforgettable rendition of "Babool" in the Bollywood blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! brought her widespread acclaim and showcased her vocal mastery on the national stage. In 2018, her contributions to music and culture were honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, solidifying her status as an icon in Indian music.

Sinha’s death has left an indelible void in the world of folk music and the cultural heritage of Bihar and North India. Her ‘Chhath geet’ songs, synonymous with the Chhath festival, remain deeply rooted in the hearts of her listeners. As tributes pour in, her legacy as a cultural ambassador and a torchbearer for regional music continues to resonate, with her songs and spirit etched in the annals of Indian folk music history.

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