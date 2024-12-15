Actor Varun Dhawan, currently promoting his upcoming film Baby John, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Delhi. Sharing a picture from the meeting on Instagram, Dhawan expressed his excitement, calling it an "absolute pleasure" to meet Shah. In his caption, he humorously mentioned, "Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab 'Baby' Hai," reflecting his admiration for the Home Minister.

Baby John is an official adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film "Their", starring Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The trailer, which was released earlier this month, showcases Dhawan in multiple roles, including that of a police officer, father, and romantic lead.

The action-packed trailer also features Jackie Shroff as the antagonist and Wamiqa Gabbi in a key role. A surprise cameo by Salman Khan at the end of the trailer, where only his eyes are visible, left a strong impact.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, and directed by A. Kaleeswaran, Baby John is set to hit theaters on December 25.