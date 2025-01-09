The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is heating up, with both sides exchanging fiery accusations. Baldoni's legal team, led by attorney Bryan Freedman, has hinted at a countersuit, claiming a "pattern of bullying" by Lively. This comes after Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign.

Freedman alleged that Lively’s team sent "grossly edited documents" to The New York Times before filing her complaint, calling it an "orchestrated attack." In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Freedman said, "It is painfully ironic that Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni of weaponising the media when her team preemptively leaked documents to manipulate the narrative. We have all the receipts to prove a pattern of bullying and threats aimed at taking control of the film. None of this behaviour is new, and the evidence will speak for itself."

Earlier, Lively’s legal team pushed back, accusing Baldoni of using classic "blame the victim" tactics. In a statement to People, her attorney said, "This is not about creative differences or a ‘he said/she said’ situation. As outlined in Ms Lively’s complaint, Wayfarer Studios and its associates engaged in unlawful retaliation against her for protecting herself and others on set."

The statement further accused Baldoni’s team of launching attacks to distract from serious allegations, calling it a textbook strategy to undermine victims. Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, has also been drawn into the fray, with Baldoni’s camp suggesting she orchestrated a smear campaign to rebuild Lively’s image.

The dispute revolves around their work together on It Ends With Us, where Baldoni serves as director and co-star. While Baldoni’s legal team hasn’t officially filed a countersuit, the back-and-forth has turned a private legal matter into a public spectacle.